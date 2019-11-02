First Warning Forecast: Cool with plenty of sunshine for your Sunday
Another cold night with clouds clearing out and temperatures dipping into the 30s to low 40s. Don’t forget to fall back before you head to bed tonight. Yay to the extra hour of sleep!
Temperatures will be in the upper 50s once again Sunday under mostly sunny skies thanks to an area of high pressure. It will get down cold again Sunday night and Monday morning due to the clear skies. Expect lows in the 30s.
Monday is looking warmer and dry with highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will increase by Tuesday as a disturbance lifts across the region. You may want to grab the umbrella before you head out to vote. We are looking at a 30 percent chance as of now. Sunshine will return for Wednesday and Thursday. Another chance for showers on Friday. Temperatures will also be dipping into the 40s for our high temps!
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 3 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate
Tropical Update
Tropical Cyclone Activity not expected the next 2 days.
Meteorologist April Loveland
