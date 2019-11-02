× First Warning Forecast: Chilly day with highs in the upper 50s

After a chilly start this morning, we’re in for another chilly day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. A cold front will move through later today, but there isn’t really any moisture with it. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance though. We’ll mainly just see clouds increase as the day progresses. Another cold night with clouds clearing out and temperatures dipping into the 30s to low 40s. Don’t forget to fall back before you head to bed tonight. Yay to the extra hour of sleep!

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s once again Sunday under mostly sunny skies thanks to an area of high pressure. Rain chances will increase by Tuesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Cyclone Activity not expected the next 2 days.

Meteorologist April Loveland

