World Series: Wink goes 1-on-1 with Nationals closer, Virginia Beach product Daniel Hudson

HOUSTON, Texas - From out of the game to on top of the world.

Daniel Hudson #44 of the Washington Nationals celebrates. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

As News 3 spotlighted earlier in the World Series, Washington Nationals relief pitcher Daniel Hudson has been down a long, winding road. The Nats are Hudson's sixth team in just four seasons.

Wednesday night, the Princess Anne High School and Old Dominion University product recorded the final outs in the game that gave the Nationals their first World Series title. Minutes after closing-out the Houston Astros, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler chatted with Hudson.

