Former James City County police investigator arrested on multiple child porn charges

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a Williamsburg man was arrested and charged with 10 counts of child pornography.

According to the sheriff’s office, James City County Police Department reached out to the sheriff’s office asking it to investigate one of its investigators. The department received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying that child pornography images were allegedly being uploaded from an address in James City County where 65-year-old William Ridgway Gibbs lived.

Officers investigated the tips and executed a search warrant on Gibbs’ home in September 2019.

Gibbs was arrested and charged with two counts of first offense reproduction of child pornography and eight counts of second offense reproduction of child pornography, with officers saying the counts span from January 1, 2015 through September 2019.

Gibbs was suspended from the James City County Police Department September 6, and an internal investigation was initiated in addition to the criminal investigation.

He submitted a letter of resignation September 14, and his last day of employment was September 30.

According to the James City County Police Department, he was originally hired in 1984, and was promoted to investigator in 1987.

The offenses, which occurred in the Williamsburg/James City County area, remain under investigation.