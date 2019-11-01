Whale found dead on Virginia Beach’s North End beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – What is believed to be a humpback whale was found on a North End beach in Virginia Beach.

Officials with NOAA have confirmed that the animal was male and weighed 800cm. They also estimate he is between 2 and 3-years-old.

NOAA officials are not sure what the cause of death to the whale is due to the level of decomposition.

5 Humpback Whales have been found dead on Virginia’s coastline in 2019, with 19 being found dead since 2016.

Since 2016, 105 Humpback Whales were found dead on beaches across the U.S., with 20 of those being found dead in 2019.

According to NOAA, Virginia has seen the most humpback whale deaths of any state this year. New York and Massachusetts are tied for second, with both seeing four Humpback Whale deaths each.

