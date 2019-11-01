Virginia State Police issues Senior Alert for missing Prince William Co. man

Abdul Musawir

PRINCE WILLIAM Co., Va. – The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Prince William County Police Department after an elderly man went missing Thursday.

According to police, 69-year-old Abdul Satar Musawir was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 12000 block of Magic Spring Way in Bristow. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt with a blue T-shirt and gray pants.

Musawir is a white man standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He suffers from a cognitive impairment that poses a credible threat to his health and safety, police said.

If you or someone you know has information on Musawir’s whereabouts, call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-796-6500.

