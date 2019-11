Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The opera "Il Postino" (The Postman) is based in part on the 1994 Oscar-winning film of the same title and tells a universal love story that will be transformed from screen to stage in a brand new way. Virginia Opera artistic director Adam Turner and actor Raúl Nerudo share some of the details on what to expect from the show and Raúl shows off his beautiful voice with a sample from a Spanish song.

Presented by

Virginia Opera

vaopera.org | (866) 673-7282