Violent sex offender from Portsmouth captured by authorities

Posted 8:09 am, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 08:41AM, November 1, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Chico Matthew Tibbs, a violent sex offender that was wanted after removing GPS bracelet, has been captured in Portsmouth, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Chico Matthew Tibbs

The Virginia Department of Corrections confirmed the capture of Tibbs, which was done through the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities had been looking for Tibbs since earlier this week.

Authorities at the time said he could be a danger to himself or others.

It is not known where Tibbs was located in Portsmouth, or what led to his capture.

