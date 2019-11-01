USPS releases shipping deadlines for 2019 holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. – The United States Postal Service has released shipping deadlines for the 2019 holiday season.

According to USPS, Dec. 16 – 22 is predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week, of the year.

There have been some changes made to how you can ship your packages this year. For safety reasons, as of Oct. 1, you can no longer drop off stamped packages – which means using individual stamps as postage – that are more than one-half inch thick and/or weighing more than 10 ounces into blue collection boxes, building mail chutes, or Post Office mail slots. Instead, you must go to a retail counter or use the self-service kiosk (SSK) to purchase a postage label, according to USPS.

Here are the USPS holiday season shipping deadlines:

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:

· Nov. 6 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground® service

· Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code™ 093 only) Priority Mail® and First-Class Mail®

· Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

· Dec. 14 — USPS Retail Ground service

· Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express® service

· Dec. 20 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

· Dec. 20 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

· Dec. 21 — Priority Mail service

· Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

· Dec. 18 — Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail service

· Dec. 19 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail service

· Dec. 21 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express service

Hawaii

· Dec. 19 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

· Dec. 21 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express service

*Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before December 25. The actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office™ acceptance date and time and other conditions. Some restrictions apply. For Priority Mail Express® shipments mailed December 21 through December 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted, within two (2) business days.