Thousands without power in Hampton Roads, Coastal Virginia after night of rough weather

Posted 4:46 am, November 1, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS/COASTAL Va. – Many across Hampton Roads and Coastal Virginia are experiencing power outages after rough weather passed through the area Thursday night into Friday morning.

As of 5 a.m., almost 3,830 customers are without power in the region, according to Dominion Energy.

Outages in the area (The larger numbers to the right are the number of customers in the area compared to the number of customers without power):

Chesapeake 927 103,633
Hampton 476 64,598
Isle Of Wight 153 14,250
James City 1,101 38,536
Newport News 411 83,446
Norfolk 27 100,942
Poquoson City 31 5,452
Portsmouth 126 44,864
Suffolk 199 37,857
Surry 7 1,898
Virginia Beach 240 201,264
Williamsburg 0 6,818
York 132 30,968

