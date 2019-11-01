Thousands without power in Hampton Roads, Coastal Virginia after night of rough weather

HAMPTON ROADS/COASTAL Va. – Many across Hampton Roads and Coastal Virginia are experiencing power outages after rough weather passed through the area Thursday night into Friday morning.
As of 5 a.m., almost 3,830 customers are without power in the region, according to Dominion Energy.
Outages in the area (The larger numbers to the right are the number of customers in the area compared to the number of customers without power):
|Chesapeake
|927
|103,633
|Hampton
|476
|64,598
|Isle Of Wight
|153
|14,250
|James City
|1,101
|38,536
|Newport News
|411
|83,446
|Norfolk
|27
|100,942
|Poquoson City
|31
|5,452
|Portsmouth
|126
|44,864
|Suffolk
|199
|37,857
|Surry
|7
|1,898
|Virginia Beach
|240
|201,264
|Williamsburg
|0
|6,818
|York
|132
|30,968