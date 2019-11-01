The Locker Room Show | November 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Megan deliver high school football highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's ninth edition of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Games showcased during the show include: Princess Anne vs. Landstown, Bayside vs. Salem, Cox vs. Green Run, Great Bridge vs. Indian River, King's Fork vs. Deep Creek, Poquoson vs. Lafayette, Gloucester vs. Warwick, Maury vs. Norcom, Atlantic Shores Christian vs. Portsmouth Christian and Norfolk Christian vs. Norfolk Academy.

Plus, Megan showcases Warhill vs. York in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.