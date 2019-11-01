The Locker Room Show | November 1

Posted 11:59 pm, November 1, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Megan deliver high school football highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's ninth edition of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Princess Anne high school football

Games showcased during the show include: Princess Anne vs. Landstown, Bayside vs. Salem, Cox vs. Green Run, Great Bridge vs. Indian River, King's Fork vs. Deep Creek, Poquoson vs. Lafayette, Gloucester vs. Warwick, Maury vs. Norcom, Atlantic Shores Christian vs. Portsmouth Christian and Norfolk Christian vs. Norfolk Academy.

Plus, Megan showcases Warhill vs. York in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.