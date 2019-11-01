Sampling some vegan treats to get ready for Hampton Roads VegFest on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Stuffed squash, chocolate chip cookies and pumpkin pie are just a few of the great vegan foods that we tried today, but there will be plenty more available at the upcoming Hampton Roads VegFest. Laura Cascada and Liz Hernandez join us to talk about the exciting event that will bring vegans, vegetarians and curious omnivores together to feast on delicious plant-based food, hear from diverse speakers and enjoy some of the region's best entertainers.

The 4th annual VegFest will take place on November 3rd at Mill Point Park in Hampton and will feature the beloved 80's cover band, "The Delorians". Visit www.HamptonRoadsVegFest.com for more information.