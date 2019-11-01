Power outages in Hampton Roads, Coastal Virginia after night of rough weather

Posted 4:46 am, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:45AM, November 1, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS/COASTAL Va. - Many across Hampton Roads and Coastal Virginia are experiencing power outages after rough weather passed through the area Thursday night into Friday morning.

As of 67:45 a.m., 4,182 customers are without power in the region, according to Dominion Energy.

Outages in the area:

  • Chesapeake: 939
  • Hampton: 476
  • Isle of Wight: 486
  • James City: 1,096
  • Newport News: 452
  • Norfolk: 22
  • Poquoson: 27
  • Portsmouth: 126
  • Suffolk: 33
  • Surry: 7
  • Virginia Beach: 128
  • Williamsburg: 0
  • York: 206

