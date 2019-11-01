Power outages in Hampton Roads, Coastal Virginia after night of rough weather

HAMPTON ROADS/COASTAL Va. - Many across Hampton Roads and Coastal Virginia are experiencing power outages after rough weather passed through the area Thursday night into Friday morning.
As of 67:45 a.m., 4,182 customers are without power in the region, according to Dominion Energy.
Outages in the area:
- Chesapeake: 939
- Hampton: 476
- Isle of Wight: 486
- James City: 1,096
- Newport News: 452
- Norfolk: 22
- Poquoson: 27
- Portsmouth: 126
- Suffolk: 33
- Surry: 7
- Virginia Beach: 128
- Williamsburg: 0
- York: 206