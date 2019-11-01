Pasquotank Co. officials searching for man wanted for attempted murder

Posted 8:12 pm, November 1, 2019, by

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. – The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder, among other charges.

John Antonio Boseman III

Officials say John Antonio Boseman III is wanted for Attempted 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Burglary and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

If you happen to see Boseman, you are advised to not approach him.

Instead, you are asked to call the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 338-2191 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555 if you have any information on Boseman’s whereabouts.

