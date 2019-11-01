Man convicted of child sexual abuse in Norfolk pleads guilty to illegally reentering U.S.

NORFOLK, Va. – A Honduran national with a recent conviction for sexually abusing a child in Norfolk pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally reentering the United States, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, in May 2015, 31-year-old Juan Carlos Gomez-Guevara was deported at taxpayer expense after being found illegally in the United States. The Department of Justice said that some time between May 2015 and March 2019, he reentered the country.

In March, he was arrested by the Norfolk Police Department and charged with contribute to delinquency of a minor and sexual assault of a child, court documents said. In September 2019, Gomez-Guevara was convicted in Norfolk Circuit Court of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years of age.

Gomez-Guevara pleaded guilty to illegal reentry of a removed alien and faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison when sentenced on February 5.