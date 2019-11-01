× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Frost likely Saturday morning, cool weekend ahead

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

***Frost Advisory for the counties of Isle of Wight, Surry, Sussex, Southampton and the City of Suffolk in Virginia and Bertie, Gates, Hertford, Northampton counties in North Carolina from 4 AM to 9 AM Saturday. Morning temperatures will drop to the mid 30s. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Skies will remain clear tonight with lows falling to the low 40s and 30s inland. Winds will relax allowing for prime conditions for frost formation, especially inland and the further away from the coast that you live.

Expect a nice but very cool weekend. We will see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. An few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon to evening, mainly in NC. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 40s.

Sunshine will return for Sunday, but highs will only reach the mid 50s. Overnight lows will fall to the low 40s Sunday night, making for a chilly start to the work week.

Monday will be a little warmer with highs back into the 60s. Then on Tuesday (Election Day) highs will be back to near 70 with scattered showers returning during the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear Skies, Chilly. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Saturday: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Saturday Night: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 1st

1951 F1 Tornado: York Co

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Rebekah is falling apart near the Azores.

