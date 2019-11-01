Local music spotlight with Fox and the Bear on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Fox and the Bear is a VEER award-winning, unique indie alternative folk sister duo based in Virginia Beach. They join us to perform two original songs, "July" and "Knowing You".

For more information visit www.foxandthebearmusic.com/ or facebook.com/foxandthebearmusic/.

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music (tidewateracoustic.org)

Catch Fox and the Bear again on:

November 2nd at Nor-FOLK Festival in Norfolk

November 3rd at MOCA Festival in Virginia Beach

November 15th at Tradition Brewing Co. in Newport News

November 23rd at their Album Release Show at Big Ugly Brewing in Chesapeake