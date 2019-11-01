Lights, camera, Haskins: Rookie QB Dwayne Haskins to make first NFL start Sunday

Posted 2:04 pm, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 02:13PM, November 1, 2019

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins are making another quarterback change.

Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Dwayne Haskins will replace injured Case Keenum (concussion) as the Redskins (1-and-7) starting quarterback Sunday at Buffalo. It will be Haskins’ first career start.

The 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has two prior regular season appearances.

In week four, he completed 9-of-17 passes for 107 yards and was intercepted three times. Last Thursday (week eight), Haskins replaced Keenum to start the second half and completed three of five passes for 33 yards and threw one interception.

