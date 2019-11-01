In 15th season with Nationals, Virginia Beach’s Ryan Zimmerman wins first World Series

HOUSTON, Texas - Mr. National has gone global. He's a world champion.

Ryan Zimmerman #11 of the Washington Nationals. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Ryan Zimmerman, the Washington Nationals' first MLB Draft pick (2005), is a World Series champion for the first time in his career. The 35 year-old from Virginia Beach's Kellam High School, who starred at UVA, helped lead the Nationals to a 6-2 victory in Wednesday's game seven of the World Series - clinching the title for Washington.

Minutes after the biggest victory of his life, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler caught up with Ryan - as well as members of his family.

