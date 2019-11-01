× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Back to sunshine but much cooler

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much cooler end to the week… The cold front the brought us storms overnight has moved out, leaving behind some much cooler air. Temperatures will drop to near 50 this morning and any leftover clouds will clear out. Expect sunshine for most of the day with highs only reaching 60°, about 25 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will still be windy this morning, but winds will relax through the afternoon. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows falling to the low 40s and 30s inland.

Expect a nice but very cool weekend. We will see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. An few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon to evening, mainly in NC. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 40s.

Sunshine will return for Sunday, but highs will only reach the mid 50s. Overnight lows will fall to the low 40s Sunday night, making for a chilly start to the work week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Much Cooler, Breezy. Highs near 60. Winds: NW/N 5-15

Tonight: Clear Skies, Chilly. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 1st

1951 F1 Tornado: York Co

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Rebekah is falling apart near the Azores.

