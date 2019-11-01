Celebrating the lives of women with National Geographic on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The future is female in large part because of the bold, inspiring women who have blazed trails for future generations. We talk to Susan Goldberg, the first female Editor-in-Chief of National Geographic, about the landmark coffee table book "WOMEN: The National Geographic Image Collection" and the iconic magazine cover story that goes along with it. We learn about the powerful message the book has to offer and some of the iconic women who have shared their stories.

Enter to win your own copy of the book at http://via.wtkr.com/26BY3.