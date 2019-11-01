Almost 800,000 customers are left without power from Maine to Virginia by severe storms

Almost 800,000 customers are without power Friday from Virginia to Maine after storms swept through Thursday evening.

Con Edison workers were working to restore service in Queens, New York, near John F. Kennedy International Airport, CNN affiliate WABC reported.

Winds blew trees down, and roofing materials and debris were stuck in power lines, the station reported.

Five states combined for almost 600,000 of the customers without power: New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, Connecticut and Virginia, according to PowerOutage.US.

The others were Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, the power site reported.

In Boston, gusts up to 60 mph are possible Friday morning, with the wind calming somewhat later in the afternoon, CNN affiliate WBZ reported.

More than 75 million Americans are under wind advisories or warnings Friday morning from the Great Lakes into the Northeast, CNN meteorologists said.

There were more than 175 reports of severe wind late Thursday from the Mid-Atlantic to New England, the National Weather Service said.

More than 20 low-temperature records were set Thursday from the Midwest to the East Coast, CNN meteorologists said.