What’s around you? The steps police want trick-or-treaters taking to stay safe on Halloween

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s exciting going from house to house, collecting candy on Halloween, but it’s also easy for kids to lose track of what’s happening around them.

Police say no matter what situation someone is in, it’s important to be aware.

The Norfolk Police Department’s Community Affairs division spoke with News 3 about a few steps kids and their parents can take to help stay safe.

Don’t walk in the street. Stay on the sidewalk and walk up driveways to get to front porches

DO NOT go into a house to collect candy. Homeowners, do not make kids come into your home for candy.

If your costume has a mask, lift it up between houses so you can see what’s going on around you.

Older kids trick-or-treating without their parents should travel in groups.

Trick-or-treaters should have cell phones to contact their parents or police in an emergency, but should stay off them otherwise.

Make sure kids are fed before heading out. Hungry kids could be more apt to eat candy before parents have a chance to inspect it.

Parents, inspect every piece of candy your kids bring home.

“The big takeaway is (be) situationally aware,” said MPO Roger Whitley with Norfolk police. “Call police if you need us. Have fun with your kids, if you go out. Just have a great time and be careful.”

