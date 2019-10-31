× Virginia Beach police need help identifying suspects wanted on larceny, counterfeiting charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police need your help to identify suspects wanted in several different crimes around the city.

Here are some of the cases they’re investigating:

Police say this man has shoplifted from six stores in our area.

One of those times was at the ABC store at Haygood Shopping Center where police say he stole two bottles of Hennessy.

He’s accused of also stealing from four other ABC stores in the month of October as well as at Wegmans in August.

This woman is also accused of stealing from an ABC store several times. Police say at four different locations, she walked off with Patron without paying for it.

The two men seen in this surveillance image are accused of a using a cloned credit card.

Police say they used separate cards at a store on Wesleyan Drive, but they were actually clones of one person’s credit card.

The final case police are looking into involves counterfeiting. Police say the man in this surveillance video went into a 7-11 and used a fake twenty dollar bill to pay for gas and get cash back.

If you know who any of these suspects are, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.