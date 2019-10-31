× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe thunderstorm threat tonight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Severe storms possible tonight… Today will be very warm, muggy, and windy. Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Winds will ramp up through the day, south at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph by this afternoon. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with a few isolated showers. Clouds will break up a bit later this afternoon to evening. During trick-or-treat time we will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies, small rain chances (10-20%), temperatures in the 70s, and strong winds.

A line of strong to severe storms will move through with a cold front late tonight. Some of these storms could produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. An isolated tornado is also possible. Severe storms are most likely between 10 PM Thursday and 4 AM on Friday.

Rain and clouds will clear out early Friday morning, mainly before the sun comes up. We will see mostly sunny skies for most of Friday with highs in the low 60s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. It will still be windy tomorrow with NW winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Expect a nice but very cool weekend. We will see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Overnight lows will drop to the 40s. Expect more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 10-20G30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Overnight Storms. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S/W 15-25G35

Tomorrow: Early AM Showers, Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 31st

1887 Hurricane: Avg wind Cape Henry 78 mph, several marine disasters

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Rebekah over the far north Atlantic, west of the Azores. Rebekah should become a post-tropical cyclone by this afternoon or evening.

