Search continues for man accused of hit and run and police chase in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are looking for a man involved in a hit and run that took place on Friday.

It happened at the intersection of W. 26th St. and Colonial Ave in the Park Place section of the city.

A man was walking home from work, but instead ended up in the hospital. Just before midnight, court documents say a car hit the victim while he was in the crosswalk.

He was severely injured and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with “a possible broken arm and severe contusions to his left eye and cheekbone area.”

After the 49-year-old man was hit, the driver didn’t stay on scene.

Records say he ran through a nearby parking lot and officers began chasing him. An affidavit states officers gave him multiple commands to stop, but he ignored them.

From there, the man is accused of jumping into a white 2015 Nissan Altima and taking police on a high speed chase through town.

A search warrant reveals the driver “failed to abide to numerous commands to pull the vehicle over and Police Officers halted the chase and had the vehicle broadcast on air.”

Not far down the road, Old Dominion University Police Officers heard the broadcast. They located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to court documents.

Again, the driver refused to stop and turned onto the 700 block of 50th Street.

Records state the driver was seen getting out of the Altima and taking off on foot down the road. According to the affidavit, he left the vehicle and a passenger that was still inside the car.

A search warrant reveals two bottles of hennessy were found inside the car, a small bottle under the driver’s seat and a large bottle behind the driver’s seat.

News 3 spoke with friends of the victim. They say he just got out of the hospital on Monday and is working on recovering.

Norfolk Police have not made any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about what happened call Norfolk Police or the Crime Line.

