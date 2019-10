WTKR – It’s Halloween and News 3 wants your costume pics!

Whether you are young or old, going out or staying in to give candy to trick-or-treaters, send us a pic(s) of your costume!

Our News 3 Morning Team even joined in the fun by dressing up Thursday morning!

You can submit your photos to desk@wtkr.com, or by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button below.

Download the News 3 App for more local stories.