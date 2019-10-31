× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler and calmer weather returns

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Storms are moving out, cooler, calmer weather is moving in. A powerful cold front will cross our region early Friday morning, ushering in some sharply cooler temperatures. We’ll go from record highs in the mid 80s on Thursday to afternoon temperatures on Friday only in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The weekend is looking dry and pleasant, but very fall like. We’re expecting plenty of sunshine on Saturday, with highs in the lower 60s.

But a reinforcing blast of cooler air will move in on Saturday night. That’ll send our Sunday highs back into the mid-to-upper 50s.

The work week brings a warming trend. By election day on Tuesday we’ll be flirting with the 70-degree mark once again. But we can also expect a chance for more showers. Stay tuned.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1887 Hurricane: Avg wind Cape Henry 78 mph, several marine disasters

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Rebekah over the far north Atlantic, west of the Azores. Rebekah should become a post-tropical cyclone by this afternoon or evening.

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/