Paint with baby goats and drink beer at this Virginia Beach brewery in November

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Date night idea!

On Monday, November 18 from 6-7:30 p.m., New Realm Brewing Company will host an event where you can paint with baby goats.

While the goats themselves won’t be painting, you’ll be surrounded by tons of extremely adorable baby goats – wearing pajamas! – while you create your own masterpiece on a glass beer mug. You’ll be allowed to pet them, cuddle them, snuggle them, love them, feed them and use them as an inspiration for your artwork.

All ages are welcome, but you must be 21 or older to receive your beer ticket.

The event is $50 per person and includes one free beer. All supplies will be included.

The event is outdoors, so you are advised to dress accordingly. In the case of bad weather that forces a cancellation of the event, your money will be refunded and a new date will be announced.

New Realm Brewing Company is located at 1944 Corporate Landing Parkway in Virginia Beach.

Click here for more information and here to register.