VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Officials have confirmed a person has died following a three-vehicle crash Thursday around 5 a.m. in Virginia Beach on I-264 eastbound at Independence Boulevard.

The cause of the crash is not known, but police are one scene and traffic is being impacted significantly, according to State Police.

The Virginia State Police Reconstruction and Motor Carrier Units have been called to the scene.

