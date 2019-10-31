One dead in four vehicle crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Officials have confirmed an 81-year-old man died during a four-vehicle crash that happened Thursday around 5 a.m. in Virginia Beach on I-264 eastbound at Independence Boulevard.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2006 Ford 150 was traveling eastbound on I-264 when he stopped and backed up in the closed traffic lane when noticing a 2002 KIA disabled at the right shoulder of the interstate. This is when the driver of a 2015 Nissan Sentra was also traveling in the closed lane, struck the rear of the F150, and veered into the traffic lane of a 2007 Mac Dump Truck that was traveling eastbound on I-264.

Here is a look at the crash blocking I-264 EB at Independence Blvd in @CityofVaBeach. A detour is in place. Expect delays. #hrtraffic pic.twitter.com/GFUdE2sBDX — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) October 31, 2019

Police added that the 81-year-old was driving the 2015 Nissan Sentra.

A Red X was marking the closed lane that both the Nissan Sentra and Ford F150 were traveling in, according to State Police.

The Virginia State Police Reconstruction and Motor Carrier Units have been called to the scene.

The portion of I-264 eastbound that was impacted by the crash is still closed to motorist.

