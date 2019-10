Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween is a great time here at News 3 just like it is at your home.

No other morning news team does costumes on-air better than News 3 This Morning.

On Thursday, the whole gang dressed up, and Scooby-Doo, aka News 3 Reporter Anthony Sabella, MC'ed the event.

Tune in to News 3 This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.