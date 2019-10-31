News 3 investigates: Unclaimed property in Virginia and what you could be owed

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – It’s shocking the number of people who are owed hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In some cases people are owed over a $1,000,000 and they don’t even know it.

News 3 got an inside look at the vault where unclaimed property is kept by the Virginia Department of Treasury.

In fact, state officials said this year they’ve paid out 87 million dollars in unclaimed property.

Right now there is someone in Virginia Beach owed more than 2.5 million dollars and across the state there is two billion dollars just waiting to be claimed.

It’s not hard to check to see if you are owed money by the state.

We’ll give you an insight look inside the vault where items are kept in Downtown Richmond and tell you how you could potentially claim your money Friday on News 3 at 5.