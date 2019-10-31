Action Day: Severe storms, damaging winds expected starting 10 p.m. Thursday ⛈️

Newport News Police increase patrols at bus stops after masked stranger allegedly approaches student

Posted 11:54 am, October 31, 2019, by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police patrols around Newport News bus stops have increased after a man allegedly attempted to approach a student last week.

According to the Newport News Police Department, on October 25, police received a call regarding a suspicious person near Faubus Drive. When officers arrived, they learned that a white male wearing a mask attempted to make contact with a child at a nearby bus stop.

The man was driving a blue pickup truck, according to police.

Police are still actively investigating this suspicious behavior.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

