New fleet of HRT passenger buses to roll out on Hampton Roads’ streets

Posted 10:45 am, October 31, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit announced 29 new passenger buses to its fleet. The buses range from 29 feet to 40 feet.

The buses are currently at HRT’s garage in Norfolk. HRT told News 3 by phone that some of the new buses are in now in service while some are still awaiting to get license plates.

The buses are to replace some aging buses in the current fleet. HRT is also expected to get all-electric passenger buses in the near future.

 

