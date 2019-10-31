Man suffers life threatening injuries during stabbing at local pizzeria in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a stabbing at the Cogan’s Pizza on Colonial Avenue that left one man with life threatening injuries and multiple wounds.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the man was stabbed multiple times early Thursday morning around 2 a.m. and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by medics.

#NPDNews. #NorfolkPD are on scene at Cogan’s Pizza located at 1901 Colonial Ave. for a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Medics transported him to SNGH with life threatening injuries. Police received the call around 1:35 a.m. More to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/BJZg47Rj77 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 31, 2019

Cogan’s Pizza has multiple locations. This location is a 1901 Colonial Avenue.

No further information has been released by Norfolk Police.

