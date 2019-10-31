Man suffers life threatening injuries during stabbing at local pizzeria in Norfolk

Photo Gallery
NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a stabbing at the Cogan’s Pizza on Colonial Avenue that left one man with life threatening injuries and multiple wounds.
According to the Norfolk Police Department, the man was stabbed multiple times early Thursday morning around 2 a.m. and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by medics.
Cogan’s Pizza has multiple locations. This location is a 1901 Colonial Avenue.
No further information has been released by Norfolk Police.