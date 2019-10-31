Man arrested, charged with possession of meth after Chesapeake narcotics investigation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department arrested a man accused of possessing methamphetamine after a narcotics investigation at a Chesapeake mobile home.

According to police, the investigation happened Wednesday night in the 1500 block of Campostella Road. Personnel from the Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Chesapeake Fire Marshal’s office assisted with the investigation.

When police executed a search warrant on the location, they charged 26-year-old Joseph Anthony Clark with possession of methamphetamine and manufacturing or possessing an explosive device.

Anyone with information about this incident or about Clark is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online using the P3Tips app.