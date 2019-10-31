Halloween deals for you and the family to enjoy!

WTKR – Looking to save some money on Halloween?

Here is a list of deals from Promocodes.com that you and your family can take advantage of on this spooky day.

Halloween deals list:

Free

Chuck E Cheese : 50 Free Tickets when kids play in costume until 10/31.

: 50 Free Tickets when kids play in costume until 10/31. Edible Arrangements : Stop by your store in costume for a free Halloween treat.Valid 10/31

Insomnia Cookies: All day on October 31st, any guest wearing a Halloween costume in-store will receive a FREE traditional cookie – no purchase necessary! Also offering 10% off online delivery orders of $10 or more the entire week with code TREAT10 (valid through Monday, November 4th, at 3 am)

Krispy Kreme: Stop by on October 31st wearing your Halloween costume for a FREE doughnut of choice. Not valid at all locations.

McDonald's : Order McDelivery on Uber Eats and get a $0 delivery fee from 10/26 – 11/1. Offer valid at participating McDonald's locations only.

Pilot Flying J: Halloween "BOOGO": Enjoy buy-one-get-one-free offers on both Reese's Pumpkin King Size Cups and Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper Chips. Available Oct. 28-Nov. 3 at all Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across the U.S. and in the Pilot Flying J App. New app users also receive their first fountain drink or coffee free.

Kids Eat Free

99 Restaurants: FREE Kids Meal with the purchase of every adult entrée.

FREE Kids Meal with the purchase of every adult entrée. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Kids in costume eat free on Thursday, October 31, with purchase of an adult entree.

Kids in costume eat free on Thursday, October 31, with purchase of an adult entree. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree. Offer valid 10/31.

Free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree. Offer valid 10/31. Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Kids Eat Free w/purchase of adult entrée. 20% off delivery.

Kids Eat Free w/purchase of adult entrée. 20% off delivery. Cici’s Pizza: Purchase an adult entree and drink to receive a free kids buffet for kids 10 and under.

Purchase an adult entree and drink to receive a free kids buffet for kids 10 and under. Cousins Subs: Free kids meal with the purchase of a 7 ½” sub. This offer is valid in-story only at participating locations. Guests must have the coupon to redeem the special offer.

Free kids meal with the purchase of a 7 ½” sub. This offer is valid in-story only at participating locations. Guests must have the coupon to redeem the special offer. IHOP: Kids Eat Free from 4-10pm. Valid for kids 12 & under on kids items. 1 kids entree with adult entree purchase.

Kids Eat Free from 4-10pm. Valid for kids 12 & under on kids items. 1 kids entree with adult entree purchase. Jamba Juice: When you swing by Jamba with your kids in costume and order any smoothie or bowl, the kiddos receive a free kids smoothie! *Offer valid with #MyJambaRewards at participating stores, 10/26-10/30. See offer details in app

When you swing by Jamba with your kids in costume and order any smoothie or bowl, the kiddos receive a free kids smoothie! *Offer valid with #MyJambaRewards at participating stores, 10/26-10/30. See offer details in app Joe’s Crab Shack: One free kids meal with purchae of one adult entree. Does not include kids crab fare or upgraded dessert. Costumes welcome. Valid 10/31.

One free kids meal with purchae of one adult entree. Does not include kids crab fare or upgraded dessert. Costumes welcome. Valid 10/31. McAllister’s Deli: Kids Eat Free is valid for costumed kids 12 and under, dine-in with the purchase of an adult entrée only (up to two kids meals with the purchase of an adult entrée).

Kids Eat Free is valid for costumed kids 12 and under, dine-in with the purchase of an adult entrée only (up to two kids meals with the purchase of an adult entrée). Mimi’s Cafe: Kids Eat FREE* all day! *Purchase (1) adult entrée and get up to 2 kids meals free (valid for kids 12 and under). Dine-in only on 10/31. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Kids Eat FREE* all day! *Purchase (1) adult entrée and get up to 2 kids meals free (valid for kids 12 and under). Dine-in only on 10/31. Cannot be combined with other offers. Rainforest Cafe: Receive a 99¢ kids meal with each purchase of an adult entree. Not valid with any other promotion, discount, or offer. one time use only.

Receive a 99¢ kids meal with each purchase of an adult entree. Not valid with any other promotion, discount, or offer. one time use only. Ruby’s Diner: Kids ages 12 and under dressed in costume receive a free child entrée with the purchase of an adult entrée. This offer is limited to one child entrée per adult entrée purchased and cannot be combined with any other offer, coupon, promotion or discount.

Kids ages 12 and under dressed in costume receive a free child entrée with the purchase of an adult entrée. This offer is limited to one child entrée per adult entrée purchased and cannot be combined with any other offer, coupon, promotion or discount. TooJay’s Deli: Kids eat free with the purchase of one adult entrée from Saturday, October 26 through Monday, November 4. Must be 12 and under and must order from the kid’s menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner. This spooky special offer does not include beverages and cannot be combined with any other offers.

