Democrats and Republicans celebrate Washington Nationals’ World Series win

The Washington Nationals finished the fight and a deeply divided District of Columbia rallied together for baseball’s sake. It only took a historic World Series win for politicians across the aisle to unify and celebrate the Nationals’ first championship in franchise history.

The Nationals clinched their title victory Wednesday night after defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 at Minute Maid Park. The win provided a rare opportunity for common ground among Democrats and Republicans, who have recently been deeply divided on a number of fronts, most notably House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“Congratulations to the Washington Nationals on a great season and an incredible World Series. Game 7 was amazing!” Trump said in a Thursday morning tweet. The President had attended a home game on Sunday, but was met with cheers, boos and chants of “lock him up,” a chilly reception that underscored the deep partisan divide in predominantly liberal Washington, DC.

Washington’s Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser, a frequent Trump critic, also celebrated the win on Wednesday, writing in a tweet: “When they tell you dreams don’t come true, point them towards our @Nationals. Tell them they do.” Bowser also announced that a championship parade will take place Saturday in downtown Washington.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered his congratulations in a tweet on Thursday, saying the Nationals “put that impressive #CurlyW in the books.”

Former President Barack Obama also celebrated the win, writing Thursday on Twitter that the team is a “great group that always showed up when it counted and was never afraid to show a little joy: dancing in the dugout, laughing, believing, and always sticking together.”

“A true team with a spirit that’d do us all well,” Obama wrote.

“Congratulations to the Washington @Nationals for bringing the (Commissioner’s) Trophy back to DC for the first time in 95 years! #FightFinished,” Rep. Rob Wittman, a Virginia Republican, tweeted Thursday. Though the Nationals’ win is the first for the franchise, it is the second for the city. In 1924, the Washington Senators, now the Minnesota Twins, defeated the New York Giants four games to three.

Rep. Kevin Brady, a Texas Republican, said in a Thursday tweet that he was proud of his state’s team, which he said played with “Great effort,” but said the Nationals “battled back over and over. Earned this title.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a Virginia Democrat who was born in Washington, expressed her excitement about the win in a Wednesday tweet, writing: “WE’VE BEEN WAITING SO LONG FOR THIS! WORLD SERIES CHAMPS, OUR @nationals!!!”