757 Showdown: Undefeated football teams Warhill and York face off Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKTOWN, Va. - York High School (8-0) hosts Warhill High School (8-0) Friday night to decide who the best team in the Bay Rivers District is.

"It's why we're here," York head coach Doug Pereira said. "We dream of these types of games and they don't happen very often, so when the opportunity comes we love to be able to jump in and play this game."

The Lions are looking for a repeat of last year's result. Warhill beat York 17-14 on the Falcons turf.

"When you got two great football teams like we got here this time of year, it comes down to blocking and tackling," Warhill head coach Jerome Rhodes said. "Sounds easy, but when you got a team like York that's good on defense, fantastic on offense, I mean they blow you off the ball. They're very violent and aggressive on defense, so blocking is gonna be a challenge."

The Falcons credit the senior presence on their team as part of the reason for this year's success.

"We're just a big brotherhood that believes in each other," said Christian Evans, York wide receiver, cornerback and one of the team's 22 seniors. "We've grown up playing with each other, we trust each other and believe in each other."

"We gotta stick together through adversity," York wide receiver and safety Tri Cartwright said "We're both 8-0 teams going into this game, and we both know that, so when we go into this game we're gonna just bond together like we have for the past eight years, nine years that we've been playing together."

While the Lions have had just as much success as the Falcons this season, they'll tell you that this wasn't an outcome they would have predicted prior to the season.

"In the beginning of the season I didn't think we were really gonna be that good, honestly," Warhill player Ayden Rochard said. "We just really came out to practice, and worked every day and got better"

Friday night's game at Bailey Field kicks off at 7 p.m.