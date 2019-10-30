World Series: Washington Nationals are 2019 World Series champions

HOUSTON – For the first time in team history, the Washington Nationals have won the World Series.

After taking a 2-0 series lead, the Nats didn’t make it easy on themselves after dropping three straight games at home to the Houston Astros, but they got their momentum back in Houston where they were crowned 2019 champions.

Yuli Gurriel gave the home crowd something big to cheer about, giving the Astros a 1-0 lead after hitting a solo shot in the second inning.

In the fifth, Houston extended its lead. Carlos Correa singled, scoring Yuli Gurriel and putting the Astros up 2-0.

The Nationals got their first run on the board in the seventh inning when Anthony Rendon hit a solo shot to left field, splitting the Nationals’ deficit in half.

One out later, Howie Kendrick added another home run, scoring two and giving the Nats a 3-2 lead. Juan Soto singled to right an inning later to score Adam Eaton and put the team up 4-2.

In the ninth, Washington was hunting for insurance runs. With no outs, Eaton singled to score two and give the Nats a four-run advantage.

Virginia Beach product Daniel Hudson took the mound in the ninth inning to close out the game, which Washington went on to win 6-2.