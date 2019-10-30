× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain moving in on Halloween

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and a big temperature swing ahead… Today will look and feel a lot like yesterday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Highs will return to near 70 with light NE/E winds. Clouds and an isolated shower are possible tonight with lows in the low 60s.

Our biggest chance for rain this week will move in with a cold front Thursday to Friday. Most of the day Thursday will be cloudy with a few isolated showers. Highs will warm into the low 80s and it will be muggy. Rain chances will increase Thursday night to Friday morning with our biggest rain chances during the overnight hours. Showers will taper off through the morning and clouds will clear out around midday. Highs will drop to the mid 60s on Friday.

Even cooler air will move in for the weekend. Expect highs in the low 60s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday. Overnight lows will drop to the mid and upper 40s. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds this weekend with slim rain chances.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Highs near 70. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 30th

1917 Heavy Rain: 1.80″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

We are watching a non-tropical low pressure area located several hundred miles west of the Azores. This system is forecast to move south over slightly warmer waters, and it could acquire some subtropical characteristics during the next day or so. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for any further development by Thursday night when the low is forecast to move back over colder waters.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

