Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for 75-year-old Campbell Co. man

CAMPBELL Co., Va. – The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of Campbell County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 75-years-old Frazier Talmadge Boyd, a white male who is 6′ tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He has hazel eyes and white hair.

Boyd was last seen on Friday, around 9:10 a.m., at his residents on Kirkley Place in Campbell County.

He was last seen wearing a grey fleece and blue jeans. Reports say the senior is traveling in a silver 2005 Toyota Tacoma with a Virginia tag of WSP-2221.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding his whereabouts at (434)-332-9574 or you may find complete information at this link.