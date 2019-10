Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Seniors today want to age out loud as long as possible and The Art of Healthy Aging Forum and Expo is helping them to do just that. Kathy McVey and Annie Alexander from Optima Health join us to talk about the event that will provide seniors with the tools, supports and resources they need to age the way they want, all while supporting their individual health and wellness needs.

Presented by

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia

www.ssseva.org