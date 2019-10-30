Sens. Tim Kaine and Ted Cruz have a friendly World Series wager

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia revealed Wednesday that he and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas have a friendly wager on the World Series.

The Washington Nationals won Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday by 7-2 over the Houston Astros in Houston. The best-of-seven series is now tied at three games apiece, and the final game will be played Wednesday night in Houston.

“Should the Astros win tonight in Game 7, I will be wearing Astros gear and serving his staff Chesapeake crabcakes and Catoctin whiskey,” Kaine said of his bet with Cruz.

“Should the Nationals win — continuing the already historic trend of the visiting team winning every game thus far in the series, which has never happened, past five games — [Cruz] will wear Nationals gear and serve my staff Texas barbecue and Shiner beer,” Kaine continued, speaking during Wednesday’s confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan to be ambassador to Russia.

“I would rather win than lose, but either way a group of hardworking and ill-fed staffers will be having cuisine far above their station in life,” joked Kaine. Cruz responded by raising his coffee cup in a salute to Kaine.

Details of the bet between the senators drew laughter in the hearing room and led to Sullivan making a quip of his own.

“I just wanted to note that until tonight the pending World Series champions are the Boston Red Sox,” he said.