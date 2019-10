Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - If you have a Medicare health or prescription drug plan, you only have until the end of Open Enrollment, December 7th, to make changes to your 2020 plan. Nancy O'Conner shares some helpful information about Medicare's new Plan Finder and tips on how to review your plan for the upcoming year.

For more information visit www.medicare.gov/plan-compare.