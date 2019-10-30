Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Severe thunderstorm threat rising

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Some scary weather will be moving in late Halloween night, including the threat for damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado or two.

A strong cold front will approach the region on Thursday. Ahead of the front, gusty south winds will send temperatures soaring into the 80s.

Things are looking mainly dry for trick or treat time, with just a 20% chance for rain. You might want to have the umbrella in hand just in case.

But late Thursday night and very early Friday morning a powerful cold front will move in, clashing with the warm air in place. Most of our region is under a Level 1 or 2 threat for severe weather.

Our biggest danger will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. But an isolated tornado is also possible. Prime time for severe storms will by between 10 PM tomorrow and 4 AM on Friday.

Unfortunately, that means the biggest threat for severe weather will come while most folks are sleeping.

All the stormy weather should be gone by the Friday morning commute and skies will clear quickly on Friday.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop this weekend. By Sunday, expect highs only in the 50s!

