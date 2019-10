NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk police are responding after they say a teen was struck by a vehicle.

Reports say a motor vehicle crash involving a car and a 16-year-old male riding a bicycle took place on Granby Street and Maple Avenue.

The extent of the teen’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Granby Street is closed northbound at Tidewater Drive & Maple Avenue.

Police are asking that drivers avoid the area if possible.