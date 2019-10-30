News 3’s Adam Winkler to emcee Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Pipeline to a Cure event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Surf’s up for a great cause in Virginia Beach.

Saturday night, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will host Pipeline to a Cure: a Surf + Chefs Event at the Hilton Oceanfront. The event will celebrate Hampton Roads’ rich culinary talent, as well as the connection between surfing and cystic fibrosis (CF). The evening features a five-course gourmet dinner, prepared by the area’s top chefs, using fresh locally sourced ingredients, a cocktail reception, live and silent auctions, CF research updates, live music, and the opportunity to support the mission through our Bid-for-a-Cure. News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler will serve as emcee.

The mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is to cure cystic fibrosis and to provide all people with the disease the opportunity to lead full, productive lives by funding research and drug development, promoting individualized treatment, and ensuring access to high-quality, specialized care.

Click here for ticket/sponsorship information for Pipeline to a Cure

Click here to learn more about the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation