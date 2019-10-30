New Virginia Beach ALDI to host ribbon-cutting ceremony & ‘Golden Ticket’ giveaway on Oct. 31

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – To celebrate the opening of the new ALDI, the store will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at 7:50 a.m., followed by its popular Golden Ticket giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers.

Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to wina year’s supply of ALDI produce. The new location will be is at 1577 General Booth Boulevard.

The sixth Virginia Beach store is part of the $3.4 billion ALDI investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.

ALDI currently has more than 1,900 stores in 36 states, serving more than 40 million customers each month.

To learn more about working at ALDI and search current job openings, click here.